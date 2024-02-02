Sign up
Photo 484
Dawn over Canberra
Taken on my early flight to Melbourne on Monday. Lake Burley Griffin, which is the centre piece of Canberra, is clearly visible in the middle of the shot, though it's a bit hard to tell where water finishes and clouds begin.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
4
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4004
photos
245
followers
274
following
132% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th February 2024 6:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
aerial
Louise & Ken
ace
Nothing better than a good plane seat when the view is a superb one!
February 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
Nice one
February 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow fav
February 14th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Very cool
February 14th, 2024
