Dawn over Canberra by pusspup
Dawn over Canberra

Taken on my early flight to Melbourne on Monday. Lake Burley Griffin, which is the centre piece of Canberra, is clearly visible in the middle of the shot, though it's a bit hard to tell where water finishes and clouds begin.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Louise & Ken ace
Nothing better than a good plane seat when the view is a superb one!
February 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Nice one
February 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow fav
February 14th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Very cool
February 14th, 2024  
