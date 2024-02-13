Previous
Aussie beach scene by pusspup
Photo 495

Aussie beach scene

Staying at Lakes Entrance on our way to the bike races this weekend.
A hot day. We didn’t stay on the beach. Didn’t bring swimmers!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
CC Folk ace
Beautiful! Wish I was there. :)
February 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful beach scene.
February 22nd, 2024  
