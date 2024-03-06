Sign up
Previous
Photo 510
Just drying my wings
While I patiently waited for small forest birds with my big lens at the ready - this charming cormorant made itself available for the photo shoot. Just nipping off for a snack in the river occasionally.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4054
photos
246
followers
275
following
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th March 2024 2:12pm
Tags
bird
