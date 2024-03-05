Sign up
Previous
Photo 509
One bird per post, if you please!
I was hoping to find this scene at Lakes Entrance as we had seen similar on a previous visit.
Very obliging of the cormorants to take up their position on the posts in the river!
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
6
4
Tags
birds
,
seascape
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so funny!
March 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Very nicely arranged.
March 6th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and strong leading lines. The birds like to stay alone on each post.
March 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks as though they are having a conference.
March 6th, 2024
Bec
ace
Ha ha! Very organised of them. Great shot.
March 6th, 2024
