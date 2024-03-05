Previous
One bird per post, if you please! by pusspup
One bird per post, if you please!

I was hoping to find this scene at Lakes Entrance as we had seen similar on a previous visit.
Very obliging of the cormorants to take up their position on the posts in the river!
@pusspup
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's so funny!
March 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Very nicely arranged.
March 6th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and strong leading lines. The birds like to stay alone on each post.
March 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks as though they are having a conference.
March 6th, 2024  
Bec ace
Ha ha! Very organised of them. Great shot.
March 6th, 2024  
