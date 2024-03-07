Sign up
Previous
Photo 511
Scrub wren
One of those small forest birds I was talking about yesterday! Just managed to snap this lady perched on the willow branch over the river.
Those birds sure weren't making it easy!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
6
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th March 2024 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Brigette
ace
nicely captured - protected by the foliage
March 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
March 10th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
stunning
March 10th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Beautifully framed.
March 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely fokus and dof. Beautiful shot.
March 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed.
March 10th, 2024
