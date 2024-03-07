Previous
Scrub wren by pusspup
Photo 511

Scrub wren

One of those small forest birds I was talking about yesterday! Just managed to snap this lady perched on the willow branch over the river.
Those birds sure weren't making it easy!
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Brigette
nicely captured - protected by the foliage
March 10th, 2024  
Diana
Beautifully composed and captured.
March 10th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
stunning
March 10th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
Beautifully framed.
March 10th, 2024  
haskar
Lovely fokus and dof. Beautiful shot.
March 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed.
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
