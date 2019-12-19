Previous
At the pet shop by pusspup
At the pet shop

We dropped in to the pet shop this afternoon and Wylie 2 said 'quick, come here, here's tonight's shot'. so here it is! A pile of guinea pigs waiting patiently to be adopted for Christmas.
Dianne
They are very cute!
December 19th, 2019  
Denise Wood ace
They are so cute :) fav
December 19th, 2019  
Ethel ace
Nice shot.
December 19th, 2019  
Margo ace
gorgeous fav
December 19th, 2019  
CC Folk ace
How cute! I hope they get to go home for Christmas. fav
December 19th, 2019  
