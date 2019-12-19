Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2009
At the pet shop
We dropped in to the pet shop this afternoon and Wylie 2 said 'quick, come here, here's tonight's shot'. so here it is! A pile of guinea pigs waiting patiently to be adopted for Christmas.
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
5
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2009
photos
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th December 2019 4:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shop
,
pet
,
pigs
,
guinea
Dianne
They are very cute!
December 19th, 2019
Denise Wood
ace
They are so cute :) fav
December 19th, 2019
Ethel
ace
Nice shot.
December 19th, 2019
Margo
ace
gorgeous fav
December 19th, 2019
CC Folk
ace
How cute! I hope they get to go home for Christmas. fav
December 19th, 2019
