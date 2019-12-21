Previous
Bushfire sunset by pusspup
Bushfire sunset

the fires just get worse every day. Its been 40C today and now the wind is up and we're expecting dry lightening storms.
This was the colour of the sun as it set last night, truly spectacular if terrifying.
Monique ace
You’re right : spectacular and terrifying it is !
December 21st, 2019  
