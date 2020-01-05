Sign up
Photo 2026
The sky when we woke this morning
The bush fires only get worse and closer. We woke to an orange/brown glow this morning. Quite scary.
The air is so bad we've just stayed indoors all day. A good opportunity to organise the photos on the PC!
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2026
photos
192
followers
203
following
Dianne
So very scary for you.
January 5th, 2020
