The sky when we woke this morning by pusspup
Photo 2026

The sky when we woke this morning

The bush fires only get worse and closer. We woke to an orange/brown glow this morning. Quite scary.
The air is so bad we've just stayed indoors all day. A good opportunity to organise the photos on the PC!
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Wylie

@pusspup
Dianne
So very scary for you.
January 5th, 2020  
