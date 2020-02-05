Sign up
Photo 2057
A ray of hope
I know I said no more fires, did I?
Anyway, I thought you might enjoy this 'little ray of green sunshine' in the blackened forest.
BOB
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
365
ILCE-7M3
20th January 2020 9:42am
bush
fires
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see the ray of hope!
February 5th, 2020
