A ray of hope by pusspup
Photo 2057

A ray of hope

I know I said no more fires, did I?
Anyway, I thought you might enjoy this 'little ray of green sunshine' in the blackened forest.
BOB
5th February 2020

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
563% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful to see the ray of hope!
February 5th, 2020  
