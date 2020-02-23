Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2075
How shall we amuse them today?
A day in the country for Wylie 2 (pictured) to ride his trials bike in a competition after no practice. Both bike and rider survived!
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2075
photos
197
followers
205
following
568% complete
View this month »
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd February 2020 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
landscape.
Taffy
ace
I like that tree!
February 23rd, 2020
Katie
Beautiful capture! Where did he compete? My husband is into dirtbikes, we have one and a half in our garage at the moment.
February 23rd, 2020
Desi
Beautiful shot and lovely composition. That small lone figure next to that huge tree grabs attention immediately and anchors the entire image
February 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close