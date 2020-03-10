Previous
Tree at the end of the path by pusspup
Tree at the end of the path

The freshly washed trunks of the trees are just glowing. I can't decide on favourites so just have to shoot them all!
I hadn't even noticed the path in this shot until I started pfaffing around:)
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
