Photo 2090
Green fields
This hill was not burnt but suffered terribly from drought. After recent (hooray) rains, everything has turned green and the kangaroos are having a ball.
For non-Australians, this location is almost geographically central in our Capital city!
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
rains
kangaroos
