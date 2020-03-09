Previous
Green fields by pusspup
Photo 2090

Green fields

This hill was not burnt but suffered terribly from drought. After recent (hooray) rains, everything has turned green and the kangaroos are having a ball.
For non-Australians, this location is almost geographically central in our Capital city!
