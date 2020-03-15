Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2096
Finding Nemo
We were delighted to find so many different types of Nemo (Clown fish) and they were the most cooperative fish as they wouldn't leave their anomenes (at least more cooperative than the other fish).
BoB
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2096
photos
197
followers
204
following
574% complete
View this month »
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M2
Taken
17th March 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nemo
Diana
ace
lovely shot of these beautiful clowns in that crystal clear water. we used to go diving around the philippines many moons ago ;-)
March 22nd, 2020
