Finding Nemo by pusspup
Finding Nemo

We were delighted to find so many different types of Nemo (Clown fish) and they were the most cooperative fish as they wouldn't leave their anomenes (at least more cooperative than the other fish).
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Diana ace
lovely shot of these beautiful clowns in that crystal clear water. we used to go diving around the philippines many moons ago ;-)
March 22nd, 2020  
