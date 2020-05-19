Previous
Afternoon in the arboretum by pusspup
Afternoon in the arboretum

These birch trees were looking lovely in the afternoon, even though the sun wasn't quite doing the right thing. I confess that my riding companion had to take this as my phone decided that it was time to update! But I gave it pizazz!
@pusspup
Annie D ace
birch trees are so photogenic
May 19th, 2020  
