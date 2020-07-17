Sign up
Photo 2220
Spare wire?
Where else do you keep the old barbed wire but in the old tank?
I was tempted to crop in closer, but the rabbit hole under the tank was such a great part of the story I had to leave it!
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th July 2020 10:43am
wire
,
farm
,
tank
Annie D
ace
such a country scene hahaha and definitely the rabbit hole :)
July 17th, 2020
