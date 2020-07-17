Previous
Next
Spare wire? by pusspup
Photo 2220

Spare wire?

Where else do you keep the old barbed wire but in the old tank?
I was tempted to crop in closer, but the rabbit hole under the tank was such a great part of the story I had to leave it!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
such a country scene hahaha and definitely the rabbit hole :)
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise