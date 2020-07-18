Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2221
Bendora arboretum
This sole surviving arboretum after the recent fires has been isolated in the forest for so long it seems that the little people have moved in. I'm sure no one else has noticed and I nearly missed it:)
Bob.
Bob.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2221
photos
210
followers
216
following
608% complete
View this month »
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th July 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
little
,
people
Diana
ace
This is so stunning Wylie, you even have someone on guard ;-)
July 18th, 2020
July 18th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Very neat addition - maybe a cousin of the Hobbits?
July 18th, 2020
July 18th, 2020
Frances Claydon
ace
Beautiful tree and the little people are lucky to live there!
July 18th, 2020
July 18th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
What a beautiful place for a home for the little people :) fav
July 18th, 2020
July 18th, 2020
