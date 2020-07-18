Previous
Bendora arboretum by pusspup
Photo 2221

Bendora arboretum

This sole surviving arboretum after the recent fires has been isolated in the forest for so long it seems that the little people have moved in. I'm sure no one else has noticed and I nearly missed it:)
Bob.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
608% complete

Diana ace
This is so stunning Wylie, you even have someone on guard ;-)
July 18th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Very neat addition - maybe a cousin of the Hobbits?
July 18th, 2020  
Frances Claydon ace
Beautiful tree and the little people are lucky to live there!
July 18th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
What a beautiful place for a home for the little people :) fav
July 18th, 2020  
