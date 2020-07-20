Previous
Tree by pusspup
Photo 2223

Tree

I decided to have a real play with this lovely tree and put it on a background of lichen covered rock, etc. If you look very carefully, and to give the tree some scale, you can find some teeny weeny tiny motor bikers to the left of the tree.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Ulrika ace
I love this would look great on a canvas
July 20th, 2020  
Frances Claydon ace
Beautifully done
July 20th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice, and I spotted the bikers. Glad you mentioned them though.
July 20th, 2020  
Karen
Nice
July 20th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Good playing
July 20th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah that's just great 😀
July 20th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
so well done! you might also want to tag for the latest round of the etsooi challenge?
July 20th, 2020  
