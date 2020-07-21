Previous
Next
Larch trees by pusspup
Photo 2224

Larch trees

Not a common sight in Australia at all, these deciduous Larch trees are part of the planting at the Bendora Arboretum (from the drone of course).
Best large and on black.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise