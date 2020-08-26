Previous
A day at the snow by pusspup
Photo 2260

A day at the snow

We had a lovely day snow shoeing today and took lots of photos. Staying with mum tonight as she’s not doing well, so no chance to process any pics.
26th August 2020

@pusspup
Lou Ann ace
This is a beautiful pano. I’m sorry your mum is not feeling well, you being there has to help her though.
August 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
How wonderful. Wishing your mum well.
August 26th, 2020  
