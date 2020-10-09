Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2304
While we are talking about trees...
Still in the Canberra region but a different direction to yesterday, this lovely old gum tree was quite happy growing next to this small farm dam.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2304
photos
210
followers
222
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th August 2020 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
gum
,
dam
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Huge tree and wit a great triangular shape. Lovely Aussie scenery!
October 9th, 2020
