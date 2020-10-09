Previous
Next
While we are talking about trees... by pusspup
Photo 2304

While we are talking about trees...

Still in the Canberra region but a different direction to yesterday, this lovely old gum tree was quite happy growing next to this small farm dam.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful!
October 9th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Huge tree and wit a great triangular shape. Lovely Aussie scenery!
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise