The Bluebird cafe by pusspup
Photo 2540

The Bluebird cafe

En route to Broken Hill. A long day dodging floods and fighting the gps!
Arrived in time for a pub dinner!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Wylie

@pusspup
