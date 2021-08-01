Previous
Overlooking the Devil's Marbles by pusspup
Overlooking the Devil's Marbles

Not sure if you can get the scale from this, but they are quite huge boulders, very impressive.
Shot taken from the top of another outcrop of boulders (marbles).
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Photo Details

Ethel ace
I love this. We passed the ‘Devil’s Marbles’ but only looked at them from the road. That was years ago, but what a mistake.
August 7th, 2021  
Brigette ace
gosh what a landscape
August 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing vista , love the colour tones in this
August 7th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
They are actually called marbles? Not balls - that might bring a different meaning! So dry and vast!
August 7th, 2021  
