Photo 2608
Idyllic hot springs
This is the other side of the bridge to the hot springs we were enjoying in place of cold showers! Fortunately no crocs here, just those little fish that nibble your toes!
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th June 2021 2:12pm
Tags
springs
lorella
Margo
ace
Would love to have a dip!!
August 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
amazing capture and scene with lovely lighting. I would probably not put my toes in there ;-)
August 15th, 2021
