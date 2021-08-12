Sign up
Photo 2609
The Cascades
One of our days out exploring Lorella Springs in the Norther Territory. So much beautiful country, flowers, water ways and reflections.
I'm going to post a B&W scene from the same location in my extras collection.
If anyone is interested in more detail, I am updating a blog on our journey:
https://wylieadventuresfinke2021.blogspot.com/
12th August 2021
Tags
springs
,
lorella
