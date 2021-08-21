Previous
More Hellebores by pusspup
Photo 2618

More Hellebores

I thought it would look better if I took the effort to cut the flowers out in PS and make a collage that way. Its not obvious but this is a spiral going clockwise from centre.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Well done, they look absolutely amazing! Such gorgeous flowers and colours.
August 22nd, 2021  
