Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2619
downstream
from the Helicopter pool was gorgeous. Not sure that you can see, but over the edge was a vista of the plains below. And yes, it was definitely dodgy getting this shot.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
2652
photos
220
followers
242
following
717% complete
View this month »
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd June 2021 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
springs
,
lorella
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene, you sure must have a great sense of balance and a steady hand. Love the diagonal textures.
August 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close