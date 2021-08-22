Previous
Next
downstream by pusspup
Photo 2619

downstream

from the Helicopter pool was gorgeous. Not sure that you can see, but over the edge was a vista of the plains below. And yes, it was definitely dodgy getting this shot.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene, you sure must have a great sense of balance and a steady hand. Love the diagonal textures.
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise