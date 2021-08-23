Sign up
Photo 2620
Camping spot
We camped at the top of this hill rather than cross this ditch late in the afternoon. A good call I
think!
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
camp
,
springs
,
lorella
leggzy
Looks very secluded & great spot to camp
August 24th, 2021
Ethel
ace
A quintessential Australian scene. Makes me feel homesick as I am stuck in the city with no hope of escape.
August 24th, 2021
