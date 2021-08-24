Sign up
Photo 2621
Amazing geology
A stop at 'The Arch' Lorella Springs was so much more than the arch. Amazing geology all around. I guess this was something volcanic but wow!
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd June 2021 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geology
