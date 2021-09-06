Previous
Just moseying along by the roadside by pusspup
Just moseying along by the roadside

The Station horses just hang about in groups, often by a fence or gate. This guy was just gorgeous though.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Oh he sure is, love the colours and markings.
September 7th, 2021  
