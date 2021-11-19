Previous
Mums pot plant by pusspup
Photo 2707

Mums pot plant

I’m looking after mums garden and first time I’ve noticed this terrific pot plant!
Would love to take it in to the nursing home but it might be a bit big.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
