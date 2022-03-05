Previous
Flooded gum by pusspup
Flooded gum

Another pic of the flooded forest as it was so special.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Another wonderful capture of this beautiful spot.
March 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Superb! The reflections, light foliage - very peaceful too! fav
March 5th, 2022  
haskar ace
Beautiful capture. It's hard to believe that two years ago you had drought and fires. Such quick changes are not good for plants. Let's hope they survive.
March 5th, 2022  
