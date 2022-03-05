Sign up
Photo 2810
Flooded gum
Another pic of the flooded forest as it was so special.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
3
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2866
photos
231
followers
239
following
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2808
2809
52
53
54
55
2810
56
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th February 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
landscape
Diana
ace
Another wonderful capture of this beautiful spot.
March 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Superb! The reflections, light foliage - very peaceful too! fav
March 5th, 2022
haskar
ace
Beautiful capture. It's hard to believe that two years ago you had drought and fires. Such quick changes are not good for plants. Let's hope they survive.
March 5th, 2022
