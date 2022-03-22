Previous
Painted silos by pusspup
Photo 2827

Painted silos

These looked really disappointing from a distance, but were really quite impressive close up. As you can see, they're standing in a bit of a car park - good access, but a bit rough. Better than others that put up big fences to keep you out!
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Desi
Wow, those are brilliant. What amazing artwork
March 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow they are amazing.
March 22nd, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Those are very impressive! Are they actually painted or are they applied like a billboard?
March 22nd, 2022  
Wylie ace
@mccarth1 they are actually painted. Takes a lot of time and paint!
March 22nd, 2022  
