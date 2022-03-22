Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2827
Painted silos
These looked really disappointing from a distance, but were really quite impressive close up. As you can see, they're standing in a bit of a car park - good access, but a bit rough. Better than others that put up big fences to keep you out!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
2900
photos
229
followers
236
following
774% complete
View this month »
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
Latest from all albums
70
2824
71
2825
72
2826
2827
73
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th February 2022 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painted
,
silo
,
peninsula
,
eyre
Desi
Wow, those are brilliant. What amazing artwork
March 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow they are amazing.
March 22nd, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Those are very impressive! Are they actually painted or are they applied like a billboard?
March 22nd, 2022
Wylie
ace
@mccarth1
they are actually painted. Takes a lot of time and paint!
March 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close