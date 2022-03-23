Previous
Mural, Eyre Peninsula by pusspup
Mural, Eyre Peninsula

Not quite at silo scale, but still a lovely mural on the beach esplanade.
Wylie

@pusspup
Lee
That is really well done.
March 23rd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
I agree, very lovely mural. Your finds are beautiful..
March 23rd, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty mural. An excellent setting for it.
March 23rd, 2022  
