Photo 2829
Under the jetty
South Australia is full of wonderful old jetties. Every seaside town has at least one.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
4
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2904
photos
229
followers
236
following
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
72
2826
2827
73
2828
74
2829
75
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th February 2022 11:06am
seascape
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️
March 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture. Wonderful leading lines and textures. I should imagine it is no longer in use.
March 24th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
A wonderful find & capture.. the reflections underneath look like steps, Fav
March 24th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
March 24th, 2022
