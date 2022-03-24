Previous
Under the jetty by pusspup
Photo 2829

Under the jetty

South Australia is full of wonderful old jetties. Every seaside town has at least one.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
❤️
March 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture. Wonderful leading lines and textures. I should imagine it is no longer in use.
March 24th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
A wonderful find & capture.. the reflections underneath look like steps, Fav
March 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
March 24th, 2022  
