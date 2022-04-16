Previous
Dusty's art gallery by pusspup
Photo 2852

Dusty's art gallery

A quirky outback gallery. Sadly the artist was not in residence when we called.
However those pesky galahs have finally caught up to us!
16th April 2022

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. Better luck next time you visit, I hope. The Sky and clouds look amazing.
April 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this lovely scene! Great old building and gorgeous sky.
April 16th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a wonderful find.. lovely old building & that sky is stunning.
April 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Is that a galah on the rooftop? He doesn't go with the vintage look!
April 16th, 2022  
