Photo 2852
Dusty's art gallery
A quirky outback gallery. Sadly the artist was not in residence when we called.
However those pesky galahs have finally caught up to us!
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
2949
photos
232
followers
238
following
781% complete
View this month »
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
Latest from all albums
2849
94
95
2850
96
2851
97
2852
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
20th February 2022 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. Better luck next time you visit, I hope. The Sky and clouds look amazing.
April 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture of this lovely scene! Great old building and gorgeous sky.
April 16th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a wonderful find.. lovely old building & that sky is stunning.
April 16th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Is that a galah on the rooftop? He doesn't go with the vintage look!
April 16th, 2022
