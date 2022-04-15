Sign up
Photo 2851
Venus Bay Pano
We saw so many spectacular views of the southern edge of Oz on our travels.
This is a stitch up of 8 shots to try and showcase the majesty of the scene.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th February 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
A fabulous pano of this magnificent coastline. Love all the rocky formations and fabulous water.
April 15th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene.
April 15th, 2022
