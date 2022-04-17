Previous
The Great Australian Bight by pusspup
The Great Australian Bight

A closer shot of coastline, a detail of a previous pano I think. Such a gorgeous location for these views.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
the cliff line looks like a turtle
April 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh I see it too, a huge tortoise! Beautiful capture and coastline.
April 17th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@annied @ludwigsdiana I'm sure it must be called something else, but I absolutely see it too!
April 17th, 2022  
