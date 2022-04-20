Previous
Same cave, further back by pusspup
Same cave, further back

I thought this viewpoint was quite dramatic. Wylie 2 took this one as I was not brave enough to walk back that far on the crumbly angled surface (and damage my camera)!
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's awesome!
April 20th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a fabulous view! Priorities- protect camera at all costs!
April 20th, 2022  
Dianne
Brilliant! What a view.
April 20th, 2022  
