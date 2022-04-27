Sign up
Photo 2863
Wave/Pildappa rock
This shot gives you a better idea of the actual wave than the one I posted a couple of days ago.
There was a convenient little picnic table and benches (etc) tucked in here so we had our morning tea here.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
0
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2970
photos
233
followers
238
following
784% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th February 2022 10:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
landscape
