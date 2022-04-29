Previous
Next
Midnight Oil house by pusspup
Photo 2865

Midnight Oil house

For those who are fans of the band Midnight Oil, this house may look familiar as the cover from one of their albums.
My original pano from 8 shots was too wide to upload so this is almost half of that, but I still like it.
https://www.discogs.com/release/9751225-Midnight-Oil-Diesel-And-Dust
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a classic Aussie shot - I just love it.
April 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Brilliant capture and landscape!
April 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Don’t know the band but it’s a lovely scene
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise