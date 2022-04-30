Sign up
Photo 2866
Roadside thistles
Some very impressive thistles they were too, and blended beautifully with the colours in the surround landscape.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st February 2022 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Oh I love everything about this, what a great capture and scene. Gorgeous tones and a wonderful cloudscape.
April 30th, 2022
