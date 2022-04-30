Previous
Roadside thistles by pusspup
Photo 2866

Roadside thistles

Some very impressive thistles they were too, and blended beautifully with the colours in the surround landscape.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Oh I love everything about this, what a great capture and scene. Gorgeous tones and a wonderful cloudscape.
April 30th, 2022  
