Blue Lake Mt Gambier by pusspup
Blue Lake Mt Gambier

In an old volcano, this is the most amazing Blue Lake. We spent a bit of time cruising around and found that there are a few other lakes in the district, but this is the big one that the town is known for.
another stitched pano. 4 shots this time.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Ooh, lovely panorama!
May 6th, 2022  
