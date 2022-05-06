Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2872
Blue Lake Mt Gambier
In an old volcano, this is the most amazing Blue Lake. We spent a bit of time cruising around and found that there are a few other lakes in the district, but this is the big one that the town is known for.
another stitched pano. 4 shots this time.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ooh, lovely panorama!
May 6th, 2022
