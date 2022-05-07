Sign up
Photo 2873
Where’s Wylie?
This is for the composite challenge with a surprise!
London Bridge on the Great Ocean Road. The bridge actually fell down 25 years ago stranding tourists out on this rock!!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th February 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
composite46
bkb in the city
Very cool formation and story
May 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Omw what a daredevil he us! Wonderful capture of this beautiful rock formation and ocean.
May 7th, 2022
