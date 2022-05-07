Previous
Where’s Wylie? by pusspup
Photo 2873

Where’s Wylie?

This is for the composite challenge with a surprise!
London Bridge on the Great Ocean Road. The bridge actually fell down 25 years ago stranding tourists out on this rock!!
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very cool formation and story
May 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Omw what a daredevil he us! Wonderful capture of this beautiful rock formation and ocean.
May 7th, 2022  
