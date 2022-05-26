Previous
Ta-RA !! by pusspup
No idea the significance of this little guy but I really enjoyed the art works hidden all around Townsville .
Babs ace
Not sure whether he is playing an instrument or smoking illegal substances
May 26th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@onewing Up there, could be both!
May 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
How cute, I see you framed one too. He looks like a great pretender to me ;-)
May 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! like @onewing comment - thinking the same !!
May 26th, 2022  
