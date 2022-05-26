Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2892
Ta-RA !!
No idea the significance of this little guy but I really enjoyed the art works hidden all around Townsville .
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
sculpture
Babs
ace
Not sure whether he is playing an instrument or smoking illegal substances
May 26th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@onewing
Up there, could be both!
May 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
How cute, I see you framed one too. He looks like a great pretender to me ;-)
May 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! like
@onewing
comment - thinking the same !!
May 26th, 2022
