Photo 2893
Painted water tower
I took myself off for a bit of a walk before dark in Townsville, headed for Castle Hill. This first set of stairs to the look out was as far as I got before I calculated it would be dark before I got back, so I turned around. Worth the view though!
27th May 2022
27th May 22
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3007
photos
233
followers
240
following
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th May 2022 5:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
tank
Issi Bannerman
ace
Well worth the view! Lovely capture.
May 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is just so delightful, wonderful mural and a stunning sky!
May 27th, 2022
