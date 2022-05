The tree on the hill

Every time we do our walk up the hill I see this wonderful tree silhouetted against the sky. Last year someone was posting fantastic pictures which were a composite from walking around a tree. Instead I thought I would take a picture from the same place every walk and then blend them together. The different skies are always marvelous. I tried a few different blending modes, and I liked them all, but this was my favourite. I also thought it would go well for the ETSOOI challenge!