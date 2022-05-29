Previous
Magpie magic by pusspup
Magpie magic

A little bit of fun with a magpie spotted on one of our walks. Its a cranberry in his beak. About all we had on us, but he seemed to think it was OK.
the shot was from last year, but I only pfaffed it this week :)
29th May 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Dione Giorgio
I like the pfaffing. He looks like he wants to say thank you but cannot with a mouth full.
May 29th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautifully done - love Maggies
May 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
Great phaffing. He seems to be happy with his healthy diet.
May 29th, 2022  
