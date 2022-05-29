Sign up
Photo 2895
Magpie magic
A little bit of fun with a magpie spotted on one of our walks. Its a cranberry in his beak. About all we had on us, but he seemed to think it was OK.
the shot was from last year, but I only pfaffed it this week :)
29th May 2022
29th May 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3009
photos
233
followers
239
following
793% complete
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th October 2021 1:46pm
portrait
,
texture
Dione Giorgio
I like the pfaffing. He looks like he wants to say thank you but cannot with a mouth full.
May 29th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautifully done - love Maggies
May 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
Great phaffing. He seems to be happy with his healthy diet.
May 29th, 2022
