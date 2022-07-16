Previous
galah by pusspup
Photo 2943

galah

Not the first time you've seen this fellow, but this time he's centre stage. Isn't he gorgeous?
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Wylie

Renee Salamon ace
He absolutely is - beautiful camouflage
July 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. He gets about a bit doesn't he.
July 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Most definitely, love the background too!
July 29th, 2022  
