Photo 3054
Wreck dive
This was quite a deep dive at 30m and I was very happy with this shot of one of the crew diving with us. It's very clear the difference the lights make to the colours at this depth.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3212
photos
240
followers
260
following
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
HERO10 Black
Taken
25th October 2022 8:45am
wreck
dive
Diana
ace
It sure is, beautiful shot and colours.
November 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Legs, arms and bubbles! Lots to see and a great result!
November 5th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 5th, 2022
