Wreck dive by pusspup
Photo 3054

This was quite a deep dive at 30m and I was very happy with this shot of one of the crew diving with us. It's very clear the difference the lights make to the colours at this depth.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
It sure is, beautiful shot and colours.
November 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Legs, arms and bubbles! Lots to see and a great result!
November 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 5th, 2022  
