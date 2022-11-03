Sign up
Photo 3053
Fish soup!
This wonderful school of fish swam past while we were watching the sharks. I don't know what they were but they were amazing! Just about dinner plate size :)
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3211
photos
240
followers
260
following
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
28th October 2022 10:29am
Tags
fish
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 4th, 2022
Christina
ace
Wow so many! The sharks can't be eating them all then...
November 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Oh this has to be so original! Even the fish look scared!
November 4th, 2022
