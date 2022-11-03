Previous
Fish soup! by pusspup
Photo 3053

Fish soup!

This wonderful school of fish swam past while we were watching the sharks. I don't know what they were but they were amazing! Just about dinner plate size :)
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 4th, 2022  
Christina ace
Wow so many! The sharks can't be eating them all then...
November 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Oh this has to be so original! Even the fish look scared!
November 4th, 2022  
